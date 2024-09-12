Home World

From: Michel Guddat

Arian (6) is only found dead after two months. Despite an intensive search, many questions remain unanswered, which the police do not want to pursue further.

Bremervörde – On April 22, a Monday, the autistic Arian, just six years old, left his home in Elm and never returned. A comprehensive search operation was immediately launched, in which numerous neighbors, friends and concerned citizens took part.

Large-scale search operation – but missing Arian was not initially found

Despite the intensive search, in which hundreds of emergency personnel – including the police, fire brigade, DLRG and other rescue services, as well as 1,300 soldiers from the German armed forces – were involved, Arian remained missing. They searched an area of ​​5,300 hectares for eight days, but the boy could not be found.

Only two months after his disappearance, Arian was discovered dead in a meadow in Behrste-Estorf, just three kilometers from his parents’ house. Despite repeated searches at this location, the police were unable to determine why Arian was not found earlier.

Police mistakes during the search for missing Arian? “We are not investigating that”

When the Weekly newspaper When asked about possible errors in the search, police spokesman Heiner van der Werp replied that these were not currently being investigated further. When asked who had searched the place where Arian was finally found, van der Werp replied: “We are not investigating that.”

The questions that arose during the search will probably remain. This also applies to the cause of the boy’s death. The coroner was unable to determine the time or cause of death, and there are no signs of foul play.

Were available aid organizations not requested?

It also remains unclear why not all available aid organizations, such as rescue dog teams, were called in. The Federal Association of Certified Rescue Dog Teams (BZRH) had offered its support – even free of charge, since it is a voluntary organisation.

After eight days of desperately searching for Arian, the police changed their strategy and formed an investigative team to follow clues instead of continuing the area-wide search. Experts had convinced the police that the chances of finding Arian alive after eight days were extremely slim.

Police are working on the operation: “We could not answer all the questions”

The police will not pursue the open questions in the Arian case any further, they say. The investigation team is still working on the remaining clues. Police spokesman Heiner van der Werp stressed: “We have of course discussed and processed the operation. But we were not able to answer all the questions. We will have to live with some question marks, as difficult as that is.”