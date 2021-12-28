videoLos Angeles police have released video footage of the fatal shooting incident that killed a 14-year-old girl. That happened last Thursday, when police officers opened fire on a suspicious man in a clothing store, who was also fatally injured. The girl was reportedly in the store to buy a dress for her 15th birthday party.



The girl was in a fitting room when the shooting happened and was hit by a bullet that went right through the wall. Video footage shows the suspect, 24-year-old Daniel Elena-Lopez, entering the store on his bicycle. He behaves strangely and harasses several customers.

The man attacks two women, with one of them falling to the ground. He drags her through the shop, hitting her with a bicycle lock. He continues to do so as several officers approach him with guns drawn. On another recording, a cop can be heard yelling, ‘She’s bleeding, she’s bleeding!’

Hit by a police bullet

The recordings come from bodycams and security cameras. In addition, the LAPD has also released 911 calls and radio messages. Shortly before the fatal moment, the man can be seen standing at the fitting rooms, with a large object in his hands, a few meters from the bleeding woman.

At least one officer then opens fire on the man, who would eventually die. Police believe the girl was also killed by a police bullet: “At this stage of the investigation, we believe the victim was hit by one of the bullets an officer fired at the suspect,” Chief Inspector Stacy Spell said in the LAPD’s statement. shared video. “There are no words to describe the depth of grief at this tragic outcome,” Spell said.

A video still of bodycam images showing how agents are around the man. © Reuters



Looking for a dress for her birthday

The bullet would have bounced off the floor and then hit the wall of the fitting room. According to Spell, the girl was found when police searched the store for possible victims. Police chief Michel Moore promised in a statement a “thorough, complete and transparent” investigation. That could take up to a year, according to Spell.

Police have not yet released the victim’s name. According to local media, Valentina Orellana-Peralta was said to have been shopping with her mother in the Burlington store, looking for a dress to celebrate her 15th birthday. The girl is according to the Los Angeles Times born and raised in Santiago, Chile, and came to the US with her mother six months ago to visit an older sister.

