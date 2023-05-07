Images of Friday’s violent assault are circulating on social media. Police are still asking everyone to stop sharing the video. Images that are circulating show how a boy is kicked and beaten by a large group of young people and pushed onto the track at Amsterdam Bijlmer Arena station. The police are looking for the perpetrators and the victim is still missing. It is unknown how he is. The video stops when he is on the track. He did get out of there. The motive for the assault is still unknown.
According to the police, the suspects are easily recognizable on the screen, but the young suspects are first given the chance to report. “Can you be seen in these pictures? Then report to us,” said the police. Otherwise, the police will soon show the images recognizable.
Check out our most viewed news videos in the playlist below:
#Police #share #images #suspects #assault #Bijlmer #Arena #station
Leave a Reply