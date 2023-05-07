Images of Friday’s violent assault are circulating on social media. Police are still asking everyone to stop sharing the video. Images that are circulating show how a boy is kicked and beaten by a large group of young people and pushed onto the track at Amsterdam Bijlmer Arena station. The police are looking for the perpetrators and the victim is still missing. It is unknown how he is. The video stops when he is on the track. He did get out of there. The motive for the assault is still unknown.