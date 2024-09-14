Police | Several shots were fired in Jämsä, the police caught the suspect

Police|According to the police, the suspected shooter has been caught, and no one was injured.

In Jämsa several shots have been fired, the Police informs. There is a first aid station and several police units.

The police received a report about the shots via the emergency center on Saturday evening at 11:25 p.m. The suspected shooter has been caught. According to the police, no one was injured.

A little after one in the night, it was announced that the police are still at the scene and have cordoned off the area. There is no longer any danger to bystanders in the area.