Police | Several car salesmen fell into a diabolical cell phone gimmick – Police warn of fraud in the digital age

The police in Southwest Finland have arrested one man as a suspect for his actions.

Southwest Finland the police have had to investigate a dozen frauds related to the sale of used cars. The police announced the matter on Monday afternoon.

The frauds have all been carried out in the same way. At the place of transaction, the buyer has presented to the seller that he has paid or will pay the agreed amount in real time in the online bank.

However, the buyer has been using the so-called demo version of the online bank, which does not actually transfer money. By showing a fake bank transfer, the buyer has secured the seller’s payment. Later, the seller has noticed that no money has been transferred to his account.

The police are reminded that property for sale should never be handed over to the buyer until the money is in the seller’s hand or actually in the account.

The revealed frauds took place in the Jämijärvi area in Satakunta. Most of the suspected crimes were committed during 2022. The police in Southwest Finland have arrested one man as a suspect for his actions.

Correction 10.8. 6:16 p.m.: The headline previously erroneously read that the car buyers were scammed. In reality, it is car dealers who suffer from scams.