Police | Serious attempted crime in Peräseinäjoki – two suspects arrested

According to the head of the investigation, Juha Järvelin, it is a serious violent crime, but for investigative reasons, no more information can be given about the matter.

23.12. 16:21

Friday morning On December 23, 2022, at six o’clock, a serious crime took place on Seinäjoki in the Peräseinäjoki district, where the police were visibly present, says the police release.

According to the release, the police have also conducted searches in Seinäjoki during the investigation, and two people have been arrested on suspicion of attempting a serious crime.

Director of Investigation, Crime Commissioner Juha Järvelinin according to it, it is not possible to inform about the matter even more than this for investigative reasons.

“This is a serious violent crime, but that’s all I can say at this point. The investigation is at the very beginning,” says Järvelin.

According to Järvelin, the preliminary investigation continues.

He thinks that the police can provide more information on the matter after the Christmas holidays on Tuesday at the earliest.