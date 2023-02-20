The first solar car from the Dutch company Lightyear may be too expensive to produce, but too cheap also turns out not to be the solution. In Australia, the police seized this Holden. The car is covered with solar panels, making it look like a kind of AliExpress version of the Dutch Lightyear.

The Australian highway police in the state of Victoria don’t really have a problem with the flexible solar panels on the Holden, but they do think the car doesn’t have number plates. The driver is put aside and appears to have more to his credit. The solar car will be confiscated and must remain in the possession of the police for at least 30 days.

The operation of the AliExpress solar car is unknown

The police do not explain the exact operation of the solar car. A petrol engine probably just provides the drive and there are batteries in the cargo box that are charged by the solar panels, but that is entirely our assumption.

Given the overall condition of the car and how the panels are attached, the knowledge and skills to convert the entire car to run on solar energy seem to be lacking. We think there is just another petrol engine in the front. We could be wrong. Normally there is a V6 or V8 in this UTE.