On January 28, the story was released on social networks that the police in Gloucestershire, England, seized an electric skateboard from a woman who was riding with her little boy to school.

This news has angered Internet users as they claim that the police officers made a mistake by taking away the woman’s only means of transportation. The Gloucestershire Police on their official Twitter account commented that several residents of the area expressed their concern that a woman used an electric scooter to take her son to school.

“Concerns were raised regarding a woman who uses an electric scooter to transport a young child on a daily basis. Gloucestershire Police attended and observed a 4-year-old boy being transported in this manner and the vehicle was impounded. Thank you to the public for making us aware”, the publication reads.

Also, posted a short video from a security camera in which the scooter can be seen moving between 4 km/h and 8 km/h with no other pedestrians in sight.

(Do not stop reading: Russian presenter asks to ‘burn Madrid’ and other cities for supporting Ukraine).

After authorities shared the clip, Several Internet users have made fun of them and have commented that they exaggerated when they seized the skateboard from the lady.

“They are an absolute disgrace”, “Please tell me you are a parody account”, “I would go faster and less safe on a normal scooter. this is crazy”, “Gee, give him back his scooter, clowns!”, “You stole a little joy from a four-year-old. Congratulations! Next week, confiscating candy at the school gate, ”she read in the comments.

(You may be interested: King Carlos III asks for “divine intercession” for his son to attend his coronation).

It is important to note that these electric skateboards can only be legally ridden in the county if they are rented in Gloucester and Cheltenham. According to the Department of Transportation, scooters are classified as “motor transporters” and meet the legal definition of “motor vehicle”.

In this sense, they must meet a series of requirements to be used on the road, since they must have insurance and comply with “technical standards”. Also, privately owned scooters are considered illegal on the roads of Great Britain.

DANIELA LARRARTE ASAAD

Writing Trends

More news

Spain: they seek to amend the law that allowed the release of sexual offenders

Lover of Italian drug lord Matteo Messina says he didn’t know who he really was

The young Russian who could end up in prison for criticizing the war in Ukraine

With heavy tanks, the West seeks to break Russian fortifications