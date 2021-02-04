The police union and the Guardia Civil association are urging the national interior and health ministries to include officers in the next group to be vaccinated after the first phase of immunization of priority groups – care home residents and workers, health personnel and the over-80s.

The health minister, Carolina Darias, is being asked to revise the vaccination strategy by including public safety personnel because of the “obvious risks” associated with their work. “We are sure that the minister, who has moved to health from another department in which the value of public servants is key to the management of public services, will have the responsibility and sensitivity to take this step.” The delivery of FFP2 masks is also being asked for – “as a matter of urgency”.

At Wednesday’s meeting of the Inter-Territorial Council of the National Health System, Darias announced that there will be at least 6.7 million doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines up to March.