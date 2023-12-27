This year, twenty production locations for crystal meth were dismantled in the Netherlands. That reports police Wednesday. In both 2021 and 2022, this involved fifteen drug labs where methylamphetamine was produced.

According to the police, not only did the production of crystal meth increase in the Netherlands, drug manufacturers are constantly changing their methods. Police authorities have seen several new substances emerge in recent years for the production of raw materials for amphetamine, methamphetamine and MDMA/ecstasy. The police obtain this information by sharing empty barrels with remnants of raw materials, which were seized during the roll-up of drug labs, with the Netherlands Forensic Institute (NFI). “When it becomes difficult to obtain certain raw materials, criminals have to switch to other raw materials,” says NFI Narcotic Drugs expert Jorrit van den Berg.

Every year the police find around 200 cases of dumping of synthetic drugs in nature, sewers or on the street. RIVM is particularly concerned about the risks of water pollution. In one in five cases, this happens near areas where groundwater is extracted for the production of drinking water. For this reason, RIVM advised governments, police, fire brigades, drinking water companies and water boards last year to keep a closer eye on the quality of drinking water.

