Police Security threat to police alleviated – exceptional security measures suspended

Police are still investigating the threat.

The police the security threat to itself has been alleviated. The police are therefore easing their preparedness.

The police state in the press release that according to the updated situation assessment, the police customer service and other activities can return to the practices that preceded enhanced preparedness. The current situation is not so concrete and acute that it would require the continuation of anomalous precautionary measures.

The active investigation of the threat is still ongoing. Police say they are monitoring the situation and can react if necessary to sudden security threats.

Police still do not report what kind of security threat the police organization has been exposed to. The precautionary measures are also not communicated in detail.

According to police, this information is confidential or secret under the Public Access Act.

Police Board reported the threat for the first time last Thursday. HS said on Friday, citing several sources, that the hint that led to the security measures came from the security police.

Chief of Helsinki Police Lasse Aapio instructed its staff to take various precautions on Friday. At the press conference, Aapio mentioned possible ways of attacking, for example, driving a knife or driving a car.

According to several sources, the police have been banned, for example, from moving unnecessarily in uniforms near the police station and advised to avoid unnecessary visibility of the badge. Those who were in the police station were instructed to have lunch inside the house, among other things.