Police Security police consider people’s home peace “problematic” in terms of intelligence efficiency

The Security Police also considers the right of citizens to use encrypted communications to be a disadvantage. Supo wants an obligation for social authorities to make confidential information available for intelligence.

Inquiry– and the Security Police, which is transforming into a security service (Supo), considers people’s home peace to be “problematic” in terms of the effectiveness of their own work.

Supo believes that the planning and preparation of activities that pose a serious threat to national security can be made beyond the reach of intelligence by very simple measures, because the constitution guarantees every home peace.

“From experience, it can be said that this is also the case,” the protection police lists the shortcomings of the Civil Intelligence Act that they have experienced in a statement to the Ministry of the Interior.

The right to privacy is one of the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution, which is also protected by international human rights treaties.

The Ministry of the Interior has asked various parties for comments on the Government’s report, which is due to be submitted to Parliament by the end of the year. The Chancellor of Justice and the Office of the President of the Republic have also made their own statements.

Security police view home peace i.e. absolute protection of the space used for permanent residence is problematic in the first place because it should not be inquired about as eavesdropped or watched. According to Supo, there are also problems with the police law, which does not allow the installation of a device, method or software in an area protected by the peace of the home, even if these are used for intelligence outside the home.

Supo finds it particularly problematic that a disguised intelligence officer (undercover agent) or an agent he recruits (a guided source of information) are not allowed to go to anyone’s home, even when summoned.

“A person preparing for an activity that threatens national security can quite easily reveal a covert actor, a fake buyer or a guided source of information by asking him to his apartment,” Supo suspects the manager Antti Pelttarin and Chief of Staff Jyri Rantalan in a signed statement.

A fake buyer is an intelligence officer who trades, for example, on desired information.

Finnish Security Intelligence Service is also concerned about the development of cryptographic technology, which has a “negative impact on the effectiveness of civilian intelligence”. By Supo means Internet-based communication services such as Signal, which effectively encrypts the message from the sender’s device to the recipient’s device.

Supo admits that very little can be done in Finland in this regard. It therefore hopes that the European Union will find a solution that will enable the competent authorities to exercise their intelligence powers despite the encryption software.

In Supo’s opinion, there is a disadvantage associated with Internet messaging services that only telecommunications companies have an obligation to assist Supo in eavesdropping or other surveillance. However, there are many other companies online that are not subject to that obligation to provide assistance.

“In order to be able to carry out interception of telecommunications in the future and in a technology-neutral manner, the obligation to provide assistance should be extended to certain other communications service providers,” Supo writes.

Finnish Security Intelligence Service lists in its opinion a number of shortcomings in its right to information.

“In order to protect national security and from the point of view of crime prevention capacity, the very limited right and obligation of social authorities to disclose confidential information about their customers to the Security Police and other police forces,” Supon writes.

According to Supo, social care customer information is subject to exceptionally wide secrecy: “Confidentiality includes not only sensitive information provided by the client to the social security authority about his situation, but also, for example, his address and other contact information.”

Supo therefore considers it a disadvantage that the social authority has no right or obligation to provide the protection police with confidential information, the access to which would be necessary to protect national security.

“Social welfare customer data is potentially very important for the protection of national security and for the prevention and detection of terrorist offenses and other offenses that threaten state security.”