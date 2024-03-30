History will tell that once on Good Friday the house of the first president of Peru was destroyed by blows. [golpes] for supposedly succumbing to the sin of greed. Block 3 of Los Halcones Street, in the Lima district of Surquillo, contrasted with a country divided between revelry and reflection on the Easter holidays. A group of prosecutors and agents from the High Complexity Crime Investigation Division (Diviac) broke into the home of President Dina Boluarte almost at midnight on Friday with a search warrant for the ongoing investigations into her case. to a collection of 15 luxury watches – including a Rolex valued at $19,000 – that he has not included in his declaration of assets or duly justified. The head of state was not in the building, so the police forced entry.

Shortly after the operation at Boluarte's home ended, agents from the Prosecutor's Office and Diviac appeared at the Government Palace to continue with the proceedings, Europa Press reported. “Personnel from the Government Palace provided all the facilities for the diligence requested by the Attorney General's Office, which was carried out normally and without any incident,” the Presidency published on X, formerly Twitter.

“First time in the history of Peru that the home of a sitting president has been raided,” commented constitutional lawyer Aníbal Quiroga, giving an account of the seriousness of the matter. After a quick explanation, where he assured “everything he had was the result of his effort and work,” Boluarte maintained that he was fully willing to “tell the truth” before the public ministry. However, in practice, he failed to keep his promise: on Wednesday he refused to receive a delegation from the Prosecutor's Office to exhibit his high-end watches, alleging that he had a “heavy schedule” and that he would testify about his luxury objects from April 12th.

Various analysts maintain that the president's absences are a form of obstruction of justice. The National Prosecutor, Juan Carlos Villena, has been emphatic about this, calling it a “clear indicator of rebellion that does nothing but delay the outcome of the investigation.” Supposedly, the lawyer and politician had two protocol commitments: the inspection of a work in Cajamarca and a delivery of titles in the La Libertad region. However, she did not attend either event.

The absence of Dina Boluarte in the last week has been notable. According to the weekly Hildebrandt in his Thirteen, a version that runs through the Palace is that the president's advisors “have engaged in a fruitless search for imitations of the Rolex brand to make the Prosecutor's Office believe that she uses bamba watches and not original models.” Although the Rolex that has attracted the most attention is a Datejust 36 model, made of steel with 18-karat rose gold and diamond inlays, it is believed that there are three other Rolexes in his collection. Eleven of the 15 watches have been appearing on Boluarte's wrist after assuming the Presidency of the Republic, replacing Pedro Castillo, in December 2022.

Before coming to power, Boluarte had not shown similar signs of wealth. Henry Shimabukuro, one of the financiers of her election campaign, has pointed out that she had “quite a big financial limitation” and that she even wore plastic watches. Boluarte worked for a decade at the National Registry of Identification and Civil Status (Reniec) before moving to Palacio, and her annual salary did not exceed $15,000. She gave rise to suspicions of an alleged crime of illicit enrichment since she became the most important public official in the country.

This is supported by the fact that between August 2016 and August 2022, it received a total of transfers for 1.1 million soles ($297,000) in its 11 bank accounts – four of them joint – the origin of which has also not been determined. The Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) of the Superintendency of Banking and Insurance (SBS) suspects that it could be an alleged crime of money laundering. In that period of time, Dina Boluarte presided over the Apurimac Departmental Club, the region where she was born.

But it doesn't all end there. According to the newspaper The Republicthe head of state has displayed a golden bracelet among her jewelry Love Pave from the French brand Cartier, set with 204 diamonds weighing 2 carats each, whose cost is around $55,000. During the early hours of this Saturday, the ministers of State arrived at the Palace to meet in an extraordinary session.

