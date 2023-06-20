The headquarters of the Organizing Committee for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games woke up this morning to a police search. “A registry is currently underway at the headquarters of the Organizing Committee,” confirmed the organization while ensuring that it collaborates “actively with researchers to facilitate their queries and provide answers to all questions raised as soon as possible.”

The search was carried out by personnel from the Central Office for the Fight against Corruption and Financial and Fiscal Offenses (OCLCIFF) and the financial brigade of the Paris Judicial Police, as confirmed by EL PAÍS. It was carried out on the same day that the public broadcaster French Info reported that several large construction companies that carry out works for the Games have been sued by workers without papers, who accuse them of working without a contract and without respecting working hours, among other alleged irregularities.

The raid is linked to two “preliminary investigations” into financial irregularities with public funds and contracts. The registry also included the headquarters of SOLIDEO, the public body responsible for much of the construction and infrastructure of the Games. One of these investigations, always according to CNN, was opened in 2017 by an anti-corruption unit of the French police for “conflict of interest, embezzlement of public funds, favoritism and concealment of favoritism in various contracts” awarded by the Organizing Committee. The second preliminary investigation was opened five years later, in 2022, by a financial unit of the French police and to examine “conflicts of interest, favoritism and concealment of favoritism in relation to various contracts” awarded by the organizing committee and SOLIDEO. This second investigation was carried out following an inspection by the French Anti-Corruption Agency.

An authorized spokesman for the Organizing Committee has defended this newspaper that Paris 2024 is “without a doubt” one of the “most audited” organizations in France. “The audit carried out by the French Anti-Corruption Agency and the five audits of the Cour des Comptes [Tribunal de Cuentas], in addition to the continuous monitoring of our government structures, they have not detected the slightest irregularity”. It also ensures that in the concession of the hundreds of contracts awarded, “strict procedures” have been adopted, supervised by “an ethics committee and an audit committee” created specifically for this.

The Paris Olympic Games, in which for the first time there will be parity in the number of male and female athletes, will be held next year between July 26 and August 11. Tony Estanguet, ex-piracist and three-time Olympic champion is the president of the Organizing Committee and has repeated several times that the Paris 2024 games have to be the “athletes'” games. 6.8 million of the 10 million tickets available have already been sold. In an interview with EFE last April, he was asked about a report from the Court of Auditors published in January in which doubts were highlighted about the budget for the Games (updated to 4,400 million at the end of 2022). This is how Estanguet replied: “It is important to highlight that, to date, no fault has been detected and the decisions adopted have respected the ethical and good governance framework, and this is highlighted in the report. What the Court is talking about in that report is future risks.”

