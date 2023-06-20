Police search the headquarters of the 2024 Olympic Games Organizing Committee

The headquarters of the Organizing Committee for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games announced on Tuesday that It is the subject of a police search within an investigation of which there are no further details for now.

Headquarters of the Olympic Games in Paris

“A registry is currently underway at the headquarters of the Organizing Committee. Paris 2024 cooperates fully with the researchers,” the Committee said in a statement.

He also added that, to his knowledge, is not the subject of any judicial investigation against him.

The registration was carried out by personnel of the Central Office for the Fight against Corruption and Financial and Tax Offenses (OCLCIFF) and the financial brigade of the Paris Judicial Police, specified ‘L’Equipe’.

The registration is known on the same day that the public broadcaster French Info reported that several large construction companies, which carry out works for the Games, have been sued by workers without paperswho accuse them of working without a contract and without respecting working hours, among other alleged irregularities.

*With information from EFE

