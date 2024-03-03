IIn connection with the search for the two fugitive former RAF terrorists Ernst-Volker Staub and Burkhard Garweg, the police searched rooms in Berlin-Friedrichshain on Sunday morning. This was said by a press spokeswoman for the leading Lower Saxony State Criminal Police Office in Berlin. The Federal Criminal Police Office and the Berlin police were also involved. The operation began around 7:30 a.m. in a commercial area on the corner of Markgrafendamm and Persiusstrasse. The spokeswoman initially did not provide any further details.

After a dpa reporter observed the police took away two men. The spokeswoman did not initially confirm this.

Like Daniela Klette, who was arrested in Berlin on Monday, Staub and Garweg belonged to the third generation of the former left-wing extremist terrorist organization Red Army Faction. During their active time, the then Deutsche Bank boss Alfred Herrhausen (1989) and Treuhand boss Detlev Karsten Rohwedder (1991) were murdered and Herrhausen's driver was seriously injured.

For decades, the RAF was the epitome of terror and murder in the west of still divided Germany. In 1998 it declared itself dissolved. Burdock, Staub and Garweg are also wanted for a series of later cash-in-transit robberies.