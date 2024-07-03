Home page World

A 13-year-old girl has been missing in Mechernich since Monday. © Marijan Murat/dpa

A girl wants to go to school – but it isn’t even open. The 13-year-old has been missing since Monday.

Mechernich – The police are currently conducting a large-scale search for a missing 13-year-old in Mechernich in the Euskirchen district of North Rhine-Westphalia. According to the police, a helicopter and dogs are involved in the search. The schoolgirl has been missing since Monday. It is possible that she is in a helpless situation, said a spokesman. The child only speaks broken German and does not know the area well. She does not have a cell phone with her.

According to police, the 13-year-old told her parents on Monday morning that she wanted to go to school – but the school was closed because of report card conferences. Witnesses saw her get off a bus at the Mechernich bus station and walk towards school. She has not yet returned home.

When she disappeared, the girl was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes, and had a bandage on her left hand. Witnesses are asked to contact the police. dpa