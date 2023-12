The President of Argentina, Javier Milei | Photo: EFE/Enrique Garcia Medina

A man, identified as Gastón Ariel Mercanzini, threw a glass bottle towards President Javier Milei during the presidential parade that took place this Sunday (10).

Milei, who was accompanied by his sister, Karina, in the car used in the parade, narrowly escaped being hit, however, the bottle ended up hitting one of the security guards in the procession, who was injured in the neck.

The attacker was caught on security cameras and is currently being sought by the Argentine Federal Police (PFA). The Minister of Security of the Government of the City of Buenos Aires, Waldo Wolff, confirmed the suspect's name to the Argentine press this Monday (11). The reason for the attack is still unknown.

Despite the attack suffered, Milei did not interrupt the parade. He continued greeting supporters and even petted a dog. The security guard who was injured by the thrown bottle was treated by doctors at the Argentine government headquarters and is doing well.

Kirchnerist militant

According to information from the Argentine newspaper ClarinMercanzini, identified by the police as the person who threw the bottle at Milei, is a Kirchnerist activist who has photos with several politicians and personalities linked to Peronism, even with Sergio Massa, former Minister of Economy and candidate defeated by Milei during this year's elections.

As said by the Clarin, Mercanzini was also Secretary of Culture in a city in Argentina and has served as a police officer. He was arrested in July this year, but was released in recent weeks. (With EFE Agency)