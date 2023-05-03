The Brazilian Federal Police searched this Wednesday the house in Brasilia where former President Jair Bolsonaro and his family live. The operation, launched by surprise, sought to clarify whether the far-right leader and his entourage manipulated their vaccination cards to pretend that they were immunized against covid-19 and thus be able to enter the US. Bolsonaro was not arrested, but it is expected to be interrogated during this same day. In addition, both his cell phone and that of the former first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, were confiscated. Bolsonaro categorically denied that accusation and reiterated that he is not immunized against the virus, in statements to a group of journalists in front of his residence in the Brazilian capital.

Throughout the pandemic, Bolsonaro always questioned the safety and efficacy of vaccines, going so far as to spread hoaxes such as that there were studies that linked them to an increase in HIV cases. That denial, at least in the face of the gallery, resulted in a serious delay in the negotiations for the purchase and import that delayed the immunization campaign. Bolsonaro always said that he was not going to get vaccinated, but there were always suspicions about what he actually did. In January 2021, the Government imposed a hundred-year secret on his vaccination card.

“They have never asked me for the vaccination certificate anywhere. I did not take the vaccine, period, ”he said this Wednesday before the press. “I did not take the vaccine and it was my decision,” Bolsonaro insisted.

According to the police, the insertion of false information about vaccines in the computer systems of the Ministry of Health occurred between November 2021 and December 2022. The beneficiaries would be Bolsonaro himself, his 12-year-old daughter Laura, Cid Barbosa, his wife and a daughter. As reported by the police in an official note, “in this way such people were able to issue their respective vaccination certificates and use them to circumvent the current health restrictions imposed by the public powers (Brazil and the US) aimed at preventing the spread of the contagious disease.” .

The manipulation of the vaccination documents was intended, the police maintain, “to keep the identity element cohesive in relation to its ideological guidelines, and to sustain the discourse directed at attacks on vaccination against covid-19.” The name with which the police baptized the operation also affects the incoherence of Bolsonaro’s speech. Is called I will come against factum proprium (go against your own actions).

legal problems

Police have issued arrest warrants for six people from Bolsonaro’s close circle. One of them, Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid Barbosa, his former assistant, has already been arrested. The other five are also already in police custody, according to the local press, although there is still no official confirmation of their arrest. They are the military policeman Max Guilherme, who acted as a presidential escort; Army soldier Sérgio Cordeiro, another bodyguard; the municipal secretary of the Government of the city of Duque de Caxias, in Rio de Janeiro, João Carlos de Sousa Brecha, and two other people not yet identified.

In addition to the search of Bolsonaro’s home and the arrests, the police carried out 16 document seizure orders between Brasilia and Rio de Janeiro. According to the police, the facts investigated could constitute crimes such as violation of preventive health measure, criminal association, insertion of false data in information systems and corruption of minors.

Since he returned to Brazil after spending three months in the US, legal problems have plagued Bolsonaro, who no longer enjoys the legal shield that the presidency gave him. In recent weeks, he has been questioned by the police on two occasions, in the framework of two different investigations: once for having attempted to misappropriate valuable jewelery given to him by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and another for his role as an instigator. in the coup attempt on January 8 in Brasilia. In addition, he is also being investigated by the electoral courts for an alleged crime of abuse of power, having used the presidency to attack the voting system. This is the case that is most advanced. In mid-April, the Prosecutor’s Office asked to disqualify him politically for eight years.

