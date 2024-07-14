Sunday, July 14, 2024, 11:20 PM











Police have sealed off Donald Trump’s residences and properties following an attempted assassination of the tycoon during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. Intelligence services are keen to prevent further attacks as a result of a kind of ‘call effect’ after Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old, opened fire on the former president before being shot dead by members of the secret service.

The police response was practically instantaneous. Just a few minutes after the assassination attempt, on the same Saturday afternoon – early Sunday morning in Spain – the New York Police deployed a strong police cordon around Trump Tower, owned by the businessman located on Fifth Avenue, to protect the building’s security. The presence of the security forces also extended to the magnate’s residence in Florida, Mar-a-Lago, where Trump moved his base of operations after his electoral defeat in 2020. It was in this building, for example, where the FBI seized the secret documents – including information on nuclear material – that the former president allegedly took from the White House.

Vigil



Trump supporters gathered outside the New York building to hold a vigil. Dozens of supporters gathered, equipped with candles, to pray for the former president. Similar images were recorded outside the Florida mansion, although this time the group was smaller. Those gathered wanted to show their support for the tycoon by waving red and blue flags with the classic slogan ‘Make America Great Again’. A few hours earlier, the main gathering place for Trump supporters had been the hospital in New Jersey where he was admitted and from which he left on his own two feet.