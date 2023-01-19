All for the likes. The police scores 14 grand in fines with it.

Disaster tourists are the worst. Of course, the human brain is so curious that we actually want to look, even though we know that driving is a wiser choice. Strangely enough, you only see this phenomenon in accidents and not in textbooks. Then people are often less curious.

On the A1 it was hit again last Tuesday. A serious accident had happened beyond the junction towards Hengelo and Apeldoorn. Four cars and a truck were involved in the pile-up. This then ensured that the entire highway was temporarily closed and therefore a lot of traffic jams.

A lady was trapped in her car due to the chain collision. Fortunately, she was freed from her plight by the fire brigade. A trauma helicopter then transferred the seriously injured woman to the hospital. While the automobile wreckage was still on the asphalt, the police already allowed part of the traffic to pass.

But what did the people driving past do? Of course, exactly what you expect. Instead of driving on, they started taking photos and videos en masse with their smartphones. To speak with Lebbis, these people also have the right to vote! The police put a stop to it.

Anyone who drove past the accident with a mobile phone in hand received an old-fashioned hefty fine. These are not hefty fines, because per coupon it yields the treasury 350 euros (plus 9 euros in administration costs).

There were quite a few people who thought it necessary to take pictures and video recordings of the accident. No less than 39 motorists were thrown on the ticket. Including the oh so important administration costs (why isn’t that just included?) That resulted in more than 14,000 euros in fines!

What kind of amazing phenomenon is that? Of course, nowadays everyone has a device in their pocket to take pictures. That used to be a bit different, if you didn’t have a camera with you, you could at most look a little too long and then continue driving. At Algemeen Dagblad they spoke to a traffic psychologist, Gerard Tertoolen. According to him, it is only and purely for the likes. Where ‘in the past’ people took photos to learn from them, nowadays it only has 1 goal: likes.

The images are then shared super fast via all social media channels. These likes make people feel a little better. What a strange world we live in.

