Sharjah (WAM)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah .. His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Council of the Police Academy of Police Sciences, this evening, will witness the graduation ceremony of the 21st batch of student officers in the presence of a number of sheikhs Their Excellencies the ministers, members of the diplomatic and consular corps, police commanders, directors of government departments and institutions, heads of universities, colleges and police institutes in the country, where His Highness will hand over certificates to graduates and honor the first batch in a number of scientific and training disciplines.

Saif Al-Zari Al Shamsi

Major General Saif Al-Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police and Deputy Chairman of the Academy Council said: On this day we witness the graduation of the 21st batch of student officers at the Sharjah Police Sciences Academy, which comes at the beginning of 2021 coinciding with the UAE’s celebration of its fiftieth year, to add to the graduates a double value by introducing Realizing the importance of the security element and its effectiveness in completing the achievements of the UAE since the establishment of the Union, the country has strived to be one of the best countries in the world that support security and stability.

Muhammad Khamis Al-Othmani

For his part, Brigadier Muhammad Khamis Al-Othmani, Director General of the Academy, affirmed that the graduation ceremony culminates in a career that spanned 25 years of giving, during which time the Academy made all its efforts and focused most of their attention towards caring for the people of the UAE and rehabilitating national human cadres and preparing them to keep pace with the developments of the age with all its developments and challenges It was – and everyone’s testimony – on the level of responsibility and at the good expectations of our leadership and our people.