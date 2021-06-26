The police task force that has been searching for 17 days for Lázaro Barbosa, named as the author of murders in the Federal District, arrested two people on Thursday, 24. According to investigators, the detainees are a farmer and a caretaker suspected of helping Lázaro to hide from the operation.

Farmer Elmir Caetano Evangelista and housekeeper Alain Reis dos Santos were arrested and went through a custody hearing this Friday, 25, in Cocalzinho de Goiás, a city where the police are concentrating the search for the criminal. Evangelista’s prison was converted to preventive, with no deadline for closing, and the caretaker was released on bail.

The Goiás Public Security Secretary and coordinator of the operation, Rodney Miranda, said at a press conference shortly after the suspects were arrested, that they even confessed to helping Lázaro.

“We arrested two people who were helping him in his escapes, mainly to hide from the police action. They are now being booked for illegal possession of a firearm and for facilitating escape. A person, a witness, saw him (Lazaro) and later, in the interview we did with the two who are being booked, they both confirmed that he was really there and that he spent the last few nights,” he says.

Police seized weapons and ammunition. One of them may have been used by Lazarus. “One of the weapons is even the weapon that was seen, which he possibly stole from one of the residences, a 22 caliber garrucha, with 50 rounds. He was seen in some properties with this garrucha in his hand, with this weapon, a shotgun”, said the secretary.

The SSP believes that there is a “criminal network” that supports Lazarus, but stressed that the task force is working with the objective of arresting them. Police teams are still operating to capture Lázaro Barbosa, with a reinforced siege in certain areas of the region.

According to an update note from the SSP, this Friday, the 25th, a letter that had been written by Lázaro came to the attention of the task force. The material was sent for expertise and preliminary information indicates that the handwriting on the letter does not match that of the fugitive.

The farmer was silent in his testimony, while the caretaker told the police that Lázaro slept for five days on the farm where he worked. This Friday morning, lawyer Ilvan Silva Barbosa denied that the prisoners had any connection with Lázaro. However, in the afternoon, he declared that he only defends the farmer.

The caretaker reported that he had been working at the site for 21 days and that he received orders for the police not to enter the farm. “From then on, he heard (Elmir) calling for Lázaro at lunchtime, informing him that the food was ready, he even realized that (Elmir) was making a larger amount of the meal.” He also claims that he saw Lázaro in the barbecue area, limping, and soon after, he went to a forested area.

The two suspects respond out of personal favor and possession of a firearm. The caretaker already has a police ticket for bus robbery. Police found shotguns and ammunition on the property. The task force to try to arrest Lázaro Barbosa has been running for 17 days.

The caretaker also reports that on the farm, he would have seen Lázaro run in and hide in a room in the house. “Lazaro then left the room and ran to the bamboo grove and then ran to the stream where he has the habit of hiding”, and adds: “The respondent claims that he did not inform the police that Lázaro was hiding in the room at the headquarters of the farm for having been threatened with death,” he said.

