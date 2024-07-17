Authorities are investigating whether failed investments were the motivation for the crime; 6 people died

The 6 foreigners found dead at the Grand Hyatt Erawan, a luxury hotel in Bangkok (Thailand), Tuesday (16.Jul.2024) died of cyanide poisoning, local police said this week. Wednesday (17.Jul.2024). Information from CNN.

According to authorities, the The scene found included a table with uneaten food and cups with residue of a white powder, indicating that the victims were likely poisoned by tea and coffee served in cups contaminated with the poison.

“Cyanide was found in the liquid inside the teapot and in all 6 coffee cups”, said Trairong Phiewphan, head of the police Forensic Department.

The investigation ruled out the involvement of a 7th person and now suggests that one of the victims present in the room may have been responsible for poisoning the others.

Noppasin Poonsawat, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, pointed to a “personal matter” as a likely motivation, indicating a dispute over debts linked to unsuccessful investments.

The United States Department of State has already recognized the death of the two American citizens, offering condolences and consular assistance to the families. Likewise, the Vietnamese government communicated that it is working together with the Thai authorities to follow the case.

Understand the case

The bodies of 6 people, 2 Americans and 4 Vietnamese, were found in the same room at the Grand Hyatt Erawan, a luxury hotel in Bangkok (Thailand) on Tuesday (16.Jul).

The group had met at the hotel on Monday (15 July) and, after receiving room service at around 2pm local time (4am Brasília time), there were no further records of anyone entering or leaving the suite.

Hotel staff searched for guests after noticing that check-out was delayed by more than 1 day.

Authorities were called to the scene and the incident did not appear to be a robbery as neither body showed signs of physical violence.