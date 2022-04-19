The category met with Minister Anderson Torres (Justice) and says that “protests and stoppages were not ruled out”

Police officers in Brazil say they are surprised and unhappy with the 5% readjustment for public servants discussed by the federal government. Seven representatives of the category released a note this Monday (18.Apr.2022) after meeting with the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres.

In addition to the minister, federal deputies also participated in the meeting “to address issues related to the restructuring of police careers”. The aim was to convey to the government “the feeling of surprise and discontent of the categories” with the proposed adjustment.

“Protests and stoppages were not ruled out in the face of the“, they say, citing that R$ 1.7 billion was “destined to the restructuring of the Union police” is that “in the LOA [Lei Orçamentária Anual] 2022″.

The police officers claim that the measure, which is equally intended for the entire federal public service, conveys the idea that the restructuring of the police “it would not even be forwarded to the National Congress”. They say the general readjustment “does not impede the progress of the restructuring of the police” and that the “inflationary recomposition is different from the restructuring proposal”.

According to the category, Minister Anderson Torres said that “there was still no official decision” of the government, and that deputies Sanderson (PL-RS), Aluísio Mendes (PSC-MA), Jorielson (PL-AP) and José Medeiros (PL-MT), present at the meeting, pledged to seek a solution with Bolsonaro. .

Here is the full note

“Representatives of Union Police entities met this Monday afternoon (18) with the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, to address issues related to the restructuring of police careers linked to the ministry. Also present were Federal Deputies Sanderson (PL-RS), Aluísio Mendes (PSC-MA), Jorielson (PL-AP) and José Medeiros (PL-MT).

The police officers took to the minister the feeling of surprise and discontent of the categories with the news broadcast around a linear readjustment for the entire federal public service, passing on the idea that the restructuring of the Union Police, which has sufficient budgetary forecast, will not would not even be forwarded to the National Congress.

The information disclosed by the press mobilized the public security forces and motivated the convening of assemblies to assess what has been discussed and actions that can be taken if the government officially confirms the continuity or not of the negotiations for restructuring their respective careers.

At this Monday’s meeting, the Minister of Justice announced that the federal government is interested in working on part of the inflationary recomposition for the entire federal public service.

The entities that subscribe to this note understand that such action does not impede the progress of the restructuring of the Federal Police and emphasize that the inflationary recomposition project is different from the restructuring proposal. Even more, when the values ​​quoted in different media will require the presentation of a new Bill. They also recalled that the 1.7 billion reais intended for the restructuring of the Union police are included in the LOA 2022.

The minister stated that there was still no official decision and the Federal Deputies present committed to meeting with President Jair Bolsonaro in search of a definitive solution.

Finally, they report that they defend a historic claim for the need for constitutional inflationary recomposition, but that, at the moment, they work for the effective restructuring of the Union Police and remember that it has already been granted to other federal careers in the recent past, creating distortions that deserve correction.

This week, the class entities will hold extraordinary general meetings with their bases to deliberate on the next measures to be adopted in the context of mobilization so that the provisional measure for the restructuring of the police is signed urgently. Protests and stoppages were not ruled out in the face of the scenario that emerged with the change in the allocation of the 1.7 billion budget.

Brasilia, April 18, 2022

National Association of Federal Police Delegates (ADPF)

National Association of Federal Criminal Experts (APCF)

National Federation of Federal Police (FENAPEF)

National Federation of Federal Highway Police (FenaPRF)

National Federation of Federal Police Delegates (FENADEPOL)

National Federation of Federal Criminal Police Officers of Brazil (Fenappf)

National Union of Employees of the Federal Police Special Position Plan (SINPECPF)”