National Police agents They have saved the lives of two men who were in cardiorespiratory arrest on public roads in Ávila and Madridin two actions in which the training of agents in emergency assistance techniques has been key.

In the first case, two students of the National Police School of Ávila circulated by car this Wednesday when they observed A man lying On the ground, the General Police Department reports.

They went to the place to help him and found that he was still and breathless or constant vital while a woman shouted nervously with him. At that time they initiated a cardiac massage with which he was resuscitated and requested medical assistance.

The male continued to breathe agonizedly so the agents continued with the RCP maneuver and placed him in a lateral security position waiting for health care. A first doctor appeared at the scene and urged the agents to provide adrenaline and open a way Aerial with a cannula. Shortly after, a local police vehicle lent a defibrillator External and, after the first discharge, continued with the maneuver until it was stabilized by the rest of the toilets and transferred to the hospital.

On the other hand, in February a man was assisted in Madrid By two police officers after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest when he walked with his wife down the street. The agents observed a woman holding a man supported by a fence with difficulties in walking. The police approached the place where the man was, who told them that he was dizzy and without force.

At that time, they decided to accompany him to the portal of his home, where he was sitting and asked if he had previously suffered a similar episode. The victim began to feel chest and abdominal pain and respiratory difficulties So they loosen his belt and tie knot and removed his jacket to facilitate his breathing.

A few seconds, they observed a muscular grip followed by a decrease in vital constants, which disappeared. At that time, they placed the man, flushed by the lack of oxygen, in security position and shortly after they began the resuscitation maneuvers until the arrival of an ambulance.

They continued with the cardiopulmonary massage according to the indications of the health services while these proceeded to prepare the defibrillator and verified the vital constants. Finally the male was stabilized and transferred to the San Carlos Clinical Hospital for health services.