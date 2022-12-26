Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes.- A man is rescued by Aguascalientes Municipal Police from being lynched after he tried to steal a carToday he damaged another one, so those affected began to hit him.

Through C4 the officers received a report that in the José López Portillo subdivision a vehicle theft had been registeredTherefore, uniformed preventive police officers from the Insurgentes Detachment to verify the report.

Upon their arrival they found a man who said his name was 34-year-old Enrique ‘N’ being beaten by two other subjects.

One of the 23-year-old affected indicated that he had left his Mustang car, red, 1994 model, with license plates from the State of Mexico, open and with the keys on, so Enrique got into the car and tried to flee.

However, he ended up crashing a Jetta vehicle.in white, with license plates from the State of Aguascalientes, which was parked.

Both affected requested the arrest of the alleged perpetratorso that was transferred before the Agent of the Public Ministry of the common jurisdiction in turn at the General Prosecutor’s Office of the State of Aguascalientes, where his legal situation would be determined.

