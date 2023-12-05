In recent months, a Utrecht gang has scammed and robbed dozens of elderly people throughout the Netherlands via dating sites and apps. The criminals went so far as to lure victims from their homes, drug them or chain them up. The gang stole 350,000 euros in money, jewelry and gold.
Ard Schouten
Latest update:
05-12-23, 21:01
