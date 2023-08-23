The latest reports from the authorities state that Daniel Sancho would not be in the Koh Samui prison on the island of Samui as was initially believed, but in a more secure prison.

In an interview for the Spanish program ‘Código 10’, broadcast by the channel ‘Cuatro Tv’, the Police revealed that the 29-year-old man is in Surat Thani Jail, where he remains until his sentence is handed down.

The deputy director of the Thai watchdog, Surachate Hakparn known as ‘Big Joke’affirmed that the sentenced person is transferred several days of the week by the police force from one prison to another.

(It may interest you: They reveal what happened in the meeting between Daniel Sancho and his mother: what did he ask her?).

Through a sketch, the official detailed how the agents transferred Sancho from the Sarut Thani peninsula that bears the name of the prison to the island of Samui where it was thought that he was spending his preventive confinement.

According to the agent’s testimony, the transfer to Koh Samui is carried out so that he can make an investigation and receive authorized visits.

“In Koh Samui there is no prison, he is in Sarut Thani. When they want to talk to the prisoners they have to get them out of there and take them to the island to interrogate him. DDaniel may have seen his mother on Koh Samui when he was taken for inquest, but then had to be taken back to Surat Thani where it remains,” Hakparn said in an interview with ‘Code 10’.

(Keep reading: The harsh psychological affectation of the father of Daniel Sancho and his family after the ruling in Thailand).

To question Sancho, the police from Kho Phagan, where the crime occurred, had to meet him in the center of Samui. Photo: Screenshot: ‘Code 10’

The jail where Daniel Sancho sleeps, houses more than 2,500 inmates who are sentenced to life imprisonment or the death penalty for serious crimes that include arms trafficking and drug sales.

According to the reporter, the general transfer of Sancho It involves a journey between an hour and a half to two hours by ferry and about forty-five more minutes from the port to the Koh Samui detention center.

“Daniel Sancho is transported in a Police truck to the pier, to then be transferred by ferry for two hours with shackles and without leaving the van. Once he has reached his destination, another hour of travel awaits him from the pier to his cell”, confirms the journalist Esther Yáñez, for the Spanish program.

(Also read: They insist that Daniel Sancho is not gay, but that he practiced ‘yatching’: what is it about?).

For now, Sancho is expected to finish delivering all the details regarding the crime he committed against the Colombian Edwin Arrieta, in order for the Thai authorities to determine the sentence, Well, according to ‘Big Joke’ “regardless of where you are, Daniel faces the death penalty.”.

NATHALIA GOMEZ PARRA

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

More news