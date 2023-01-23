Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said police were tracking a vehicle, and when officers approached it, they heard a single gunshot from inside.

“The suspect was shot and his death was announced at the scene,” Luna added, in which 10 people were killed and others were injured.

President Joe Biden ordered American flags to be flown at half mast in public buildings, in honor of the victims of the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California.

Biden directed that flags be lowered until sunset on January 26 “out of respect for the victims of the senseless violence committed on January 21, 2023 in Monterey Park, California,” according to a White House statement.