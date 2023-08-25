Former United States President Donald Trump turned himself in to justice this Thursday and remained in a Georgia state prison to face charges for trying to reverse the result of the 2020 presidential election in that state.

The former head of state landed in Atlanta Georgia) this Thursday around 7:04 pm (local time) and then arrived about 30 minutes later at the fulton county to turn himself in before the authorities and the reading of charges.

At that time, by protocol, Trump he was briefly under arrest during this process.

During it, the United States authorities they made a search of the president, he was forced to submit to the “mugshot”, the taking of photographs of the accused. This image was published by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Donald Trump after being arrested. Photo:

EFE/EPA/FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Like the other 18 co-defendants, Trump should be placed under arrest and immediately released after posting bail, set at $200,000 in his case.

What is Donald Trump accused of?



In mid-August, a sizeable jury convened by the fiscal made accusations against both Trump as against the other 18 individuals. They are accused of attempting to illegally obtain the annulment of the result of the 2020 elections, which were won in this crucial state by the current Democratic president, Joe Biden.

The former president is facing 13 charges in total. Chief among them is the charge of violating state racketeering (RICO) law, a law used in mob-related cases to ensure that the leaders of a criminal organization, and not just their subordinates, , be responsible to the justice.

Former United States President Donald Trump.

Trump is seen as the ringleader of that plot, but he did not act alone, according to the Prosecutor’s Office. Among the other defendants are two of his former lawyers – John Eastman and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani – and Mark Meadows, his former White House chief of staff.

Trump indicted for attempting to interfere in Georgia’s 2020 election

