The delegate and federal deputy Carlos Alberto da Cunha (PP) managed to recover the weapon and the badge after having the objects seized in the midst of an internal investigation. Better known as Da Cunha and with a strong presence on social networks, he is investigated in at least two dismissal processes from the São Paulo Civil Police and is suspected of simulating police operations, such as the arrest of an alleged leader of the PCC.

The decision to return the objects was taken by the Chief of Police, Artur José Dian. In a video published on the internet on Thursday, the 27th, the deputy shows the police officer’s license and the recovered pistol. He thanks the state secretary for Public Security, Guilherme Derrite, and the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), for the gesture, in addition to saying he was a victim of persecution by the previous government.

Although the items have been returned, the processes that investigate the conduct of the deputy are still being processed by the Civil Police. In June 2022, the Civil Police Council of São Paulo approved the resignation of the then delegate. The case was forwarded to the São Paulo State Secretariat for Public Security (SSP-SP).

In a note, the SSP-SP highlighted that the “competence to collect or return the weapon, functional and badge of civil police officers is exclusive to the Chief Police Officer”, according to the complementary law. “No further authorization or demonstration is required,” he added. The secretariat also stressed that “the revocation of the precautionary measure does not affect the progress of the ongoing disciplinary proceedings against the said police officer”.

As Estadão showed, Tarcísio’s management has stopped the dismissal processes of digital influencer delegates, such as Da Cunha and Paulo Bilynskyj (PL-SP). Both are federal deputies and from the governor’s base parties.

The processes were inherited from the then Rodrigo Garcia government (PSDB), which left office without endorsing the recommendations of the Civil Police Council of São Paulo. According to the organic law of the São Paulo State Police, despite the punishments being suggested by the counselors, the Chief Executive has the final word on the exoneration. The sanction may expire if there is no referral within five years, counted from the date of the misconduct.

In June, in a note to Estadão, the Civil Police stated that all administrative processes are analyzed confidentially and that the cases of the two police officers have not yet been concluded. “The institution pays special attention to the deadlines determined by the Organic Law, and so far there is no outcome in the cases mentioned”, he highlighted. The Secretary of Communication of the São Paulo government said that “all administrative and disciplinary processes are analyzed impartially and in strict accordance with the legislation in force”.

Deputy confessed to having staged flagrante delicto

Da Cunha has become known on the internet in recent years, accumulating more than 3.6 million followers on Youtube and 2 million on Instagram. The video recordings made in the exercise of the function of delegate did not have the authorization of superiors, according to the police.

He even admitted last year to having made “mistakes”, but did not go into detail. “The bad creations I made… they wronged me and so did I. So they stayed behind. If I made mistakes like that back there, I won’t make mistakes anymore, ”he said on social networks at the time.

Da Cunha was removed from the police in 2021. That same year, he confessed to having staged on video the act of a kidnapping in the capital of São Paulo.

Among the cases that motivated the decision of the Civil Police Council of São Paulo is the indication that the delegate would have forged the arrest of “Jagunço do Savoy”, to whom he attributed in the networks the role of “leader of the PCC”. The prisoner was actually someone else, as shown in a report by Folha de S. Paulo.

In August of last year, Da Cunha also became the target of a second dismissal process approved by the Civil Police Council. The reason for the new request are statements against members of the institution’s leadership, among them, the former general delegate Ruy Ferraz Fontes. Like the previous process, this one was also sent for definition by the government.