Police officers in St. Petersburg rescued a child who was thrown out of the window of an apartment building by his parents during a fire. This was announced on January 9 by the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Irina Volk.

Information about the fire on Budapest Street was received at 18:30. The law enforcement officers who arrived at the place of the call found strong smoke in the entrance. It turned out that a three-year-old girl got sick from carbon monoxide in one of the apartments.

“The police made a decision to immediately evacuate the child. Alexander Kuzyakin, Deputy Head of the Russian MIA Administration for the Frunzensky District of St. Petersburg, and Aleksey Malkin, Acting Deputy Head of the 5th Police Department, stretched a blanket thrown by relatives under the window of the house and caught the baby, ” statement Wolf.

It is noted that nothing threatens the life and health of the child.

According to the official representative, the firefighters who arrived at the scene saved the rest of the residents of the said apartment.

The fire has now been extinguished.

Earlier that day, it became known about a fire at the entrance of house number 15 on 6th Kozhukhovskaya Street in Moscow. Seven people were rescued, no one was hurt.