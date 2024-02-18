The police also sometimes make a mistake, such as letting a Land Cruiser roll into a ditch when a car needs to be removed from it.

If you only have the aftermath As you can see, yesterday's accident in Castricum is one in the extremely bizarre category. Two cars into the water, including a police car. What kind of Wild West chase took place here?

Accident

No chase, just an unfortunate incident where the gray Citroën Picasso hit the water. When this was reported, the police arrived as quickly as possible with a Toyota Land Cruiser. If you are not from the coastal region: we still have a few of these Land Cruiser (Prado)s there, which are useful for the beach.

Into the water yourself

Obviously when you come to the rescue, every second counts. So the officers jumped out of the Land Cruiser so quickly. They forgot to put the handbrake on the Toyota. This one then also rolled into the crash. A police spokesperson calls it an 'industrial accident'. Well, it can happen, but it is a somewhat costly mistake. Such a Land Cruiser is extremely capable, but a flooded engine is a flooded engine. It's probably in good shape. By the way, we would like to mention the nice scene that occurred: a much older Land Cruiser (J70) of the Fire Department pulled his grandson out of the water. Indestructible, those old 'Cruisers.

Because of the special scene, you would almost forget that it was actually a single-vehicle accident in which the two occupants of the Citroën were the real victims. One of the occupants was said to have felt unwell, but as far as we know, they were both checked and escaped unscathed.

An expensive lesson for the officers, but actually for everyone: always put your car on the handbrake when you park it next to water.

Through NH Newsphotos and video via Inter Visual Studio.

