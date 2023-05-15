This Saturday morning, the 13th, the Civil Police rescued an alligator held in illegal captivity in Moema, an upscale neighborhood located in the south zone of São Paulo. Another 85 wild animals, kept in two properties in the region, were also released. The apprehension, according to the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP), is the result of investigative work. Police officers discovered the illegal captivity and carried out search and seizure warrants issued by the Court.

At the first address, on Avenida Itacira, 42 turtles and two snakes were found. In the second, on Avenida Miruna, another 35 turtles, an alligator and six spiders were located.

The animals were seized and handed over to the Wild Animal Management Center (Cemacas). The man who presented himself as responsible for them was taken to the 2nd Environmental Police Station, where the case was registered.