In Ivanovo, the police are looking for a three-year-old girl, according to website regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The report notes that information about the missing child was received today, February 26. The girl disappeared from the apartment of the house number 8 of the Rozhdestvensky microdistrict.

Other details of the incident have not yet been provided.

