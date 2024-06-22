Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

In parts of the world, metal steles suddenly appear – and then often disappear again. The latest discovery of a monolith occurs in the USA.

Las Vegas – Blue sky and sand in the background, a shimmering, rectangular prism in the foreground: Pictures taken by the police in the US state of Nevada of a discovery in the desert are attracting a lot of attention. And many questions seem unanswered – and will probably remain so.

Monolith discovered in the USA: “We see a lot of crazy things – but look at this!”

Police in the casino city of Las Vegas described the find as a “mysterious monolith” on Monday (June 17) and shared the photos. The metal stele reflects the surrounding rubble and bushes.

“We see a lot of crazy things when people go hiking and are not prepared for the weather or don’t bring enough water – but look at this!” the police wrote in a Facebook-Posting. “HOW did he get up there?” is one of the questions that the police are asking themselves. The stele was spotted by police officers over the weekend (June 15/16). It remains unclear who put it up.

Discovery puzzles people – some suspect “aliens”

The post has since caused quite a stir. The photos have been shared over 800 times (as of June 21). And users – like the police – are puzzled. Some suspect an homage to the 1968 science fiction film “2001: A Space Odyssey,” in which similar objects play a role. Others even suspect supernatural life. “I’m not saying they’re aliens… but they are aliens,” wrote one user. “The aliens brought it there,” reads another comment. “Perhaps it’s a portal that leads to another place,” speculated another user.

“This has been going on for years,” wrote one user, adding: “Everyone who lives on the west side sees this every week.” Another user confirmed this. But the fact is: It is not the first monolith. The steles have been appearing in various places since November 2020. Some of them disappeared again after a short time.

Where have monoliths been found? – Overview of locations

US state of Utah

Isle of Wight (Great Britain)

Nature reserve in the Netherlands

Taunus municipality Sulzbach (Hesse)

Neuschwanstein Castle (Bavaria)

Wales

Mysterious discovery in the USA: In 2020 there were clues about an artist

In the case of the first stele in Utah, there were some indications that an artist had it erected. Many believe it is possible that the sensational discovery prompted imitators. But what is really behind it will probably remain a mystery for some time to come. The fascination is – as with a Sensational discovery in Scandinavia – big. A question that many people are asking: Where will the next monolith appear? (mbr)