Highlights: Police Commemoration Day is observed every year on 21 October

Martyrs in China attack in 1959 remember policemen

China targeted CRPF’s Patrol Party

10 policemen died, seven remain in Chinese custody

new Delhi

India today remembers the brave policemen who laid down their lives in the service of the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on ‘Police Remembrance Day’. Union Home Minister Amit Shah went to the National Police Memorial to pay tribute to the brave soldiers. In his congratulatory message, PM Modi described CRPF as the ‘best force’ and said that everyone appreciates its bravery and professionalism.

Shah thanked the force for the CRPF readiness at the time of the Kovid-19 epidemic. Every year on 21 October, the country remembers the 10 Ranbankurs who martyred in 1959. Let’s know what happened that day.

10,500 ft elevation … that day of october 21

The hot springs area of ​​Ladakh has been at the center of Indo-China tension recently. The inspiration for celebrating ‘Police Memorial Day’ came from here. October 21, 1959 was the day. There was heavy cold in this area of ​​Ladakh. Tension between India and China was increasing. On 20 October 1959, three CRPF patrol officers near Kongka La were detained by China. The next day a large team went in search of him, which was attacked by China.

The Chinese were present at high heights and were continuously firing. Indian soldiers did not have a hiding place. Out of them 10 martyred there while seven were taken captive by China. This incident is seen as a trigger point in the military history of India-China. Subsequently, the relationship between the two countries had deteriorated significantly. In November, the Chinese Border Guards returned the bodies of the martyrs, the captive CRPF jawans.

More than 33 thousand policemen sacrificed their lives

In January 1960, at an annual conference of Inspectors General of Police of all states / UTs, it was decided that the martyrdom of CRPF personnel would not be forgotten. It was decided to celebrate the day of 21 October as ‘Police Remembrance Day’. Every year since then, the country remembers the 10 martyrs who were victims of the Chinese invasion. Since 2012, a parade is held every year at the National Police Memorial located in Chanakyapuri, Delhi. Since 1961, more than 33,000 policemen have sacrificed their lives while on duty.