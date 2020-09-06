Police launched 25 of 34 college students detained for taking part in unauthorized protests within the Belarusian capital.

The remainder have been despatched to a pre-trial detention middle, since these individuals are already being recruited for participation in unauthorized occasions, mentioned Natalya Ganusevich, a spokesman for the Municipal Division of Inside Affairs of the Minsk Metropolis Govt Committee.

All of the detainees, in accordance with her, have been dropped at administrative duty, RIA Novosti experiences.

On Saturday, common unauthorized rallies have been held in Minsk, together with by college college students.

It was reported that nearly 30 college students have been detained on the protests and brought to the territorial police division.

They have been charged with participation in unauthorized mass occasions, chanting slogans and demonstrating non-state symbols.

Mass protests have been going down all through Belarus since August 9, after the presidential elections.

The present head of the republic, Alexander Lukashenko, gained for the sixth time with greater than 80% of the votes, in accordance with the native CEC.