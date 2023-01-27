A San Francisco court has published the video recorded by the police with the assault suffered by Paul Pelosi, husband of Nancy Pelosi, former speaker of the House of Representatives, last October. In the images, Pelosi and Daiv DePape, the attacker, are seen struggling over a hammer before the latter pounces on him to hit him.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was attacked in late October at his home in the Pacific Heights neighborhood of San Francisco in an attack that appeared to be politically motivated. Depape, 42, was looking for the Democratic politician. “Where’s Nancy? Where is Nancy? ”, She shouted when she appeared at the house, asking who was then the third highest authority in the United States, after the president and the vice president.

At 2:31 a.m., a San Francisco Police Department officer responding to the call arrived at Pelosi’s residence and knocked on the front door. Pelosi opened it. As the video now shows, they both held a hammer in one hand and DePape had his other hand gripping Pelosi’s forearm.

The agents asked what was happening. DePape replied that everything was fine. The agents then asked both to drop the hammer and the attacker took control of it and brandished it, hitting Pelosi in the head about 11 seconds after the door opened, the images show and the report reflected, which was consistent. with the advance by the police of San Francisco.

DePape explained in cross-examination that Nancy Pelosi’s husband’s behavior in calling the police caused him to “get the punishment instead.” Paul Pelosi had to undergo surgery for a skull fracture and was hospitalized for six days.

In the video, recorded with an officer’s body-worn camera, officers immediately restrain DePape, while Pelosi appears to be unconscious on the ground. Once the assailant was immobilized, the agents took a mobile phone, cash and cards from his right pants pocket.

The statement from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent who investigated the case cleared up all doubts about political motivation. According to said report, DePape, 42, was looking for Nancy Pelosi and intended to tie her husband up until he arrived, then held hostage and interrogated the politician, whom he saw as the “leader of the pack” of lies from the government. Democratic party. If he told her “the truth,” he would let her go, but he was sure she wouldn’t. If he “lied,” she was going to break “his knees” so that he would have to go to Congress in a wheelchair and that would show the other congressmen that her actions have consequences.

The assailant confessed to those purposes in an interrogation recorded by agents of the San Francisco Police Department. DePape was charged with assault and attempted kidnapping, and the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office also announced charges against him for attempted murder and other crimes.

In his cross-examination, DePape testified that he entered the house through a glass door, using a hammer. Pelosi was in bed and the assailant woke her up asking for Nancy Pelosi. Paul Pelosi replied that she was not there and that she would be back in a few days and asked how they could resolve the situation and what she wanted to do.

The attacker also explained that he wanted to tie Pelosi up so he could go to sleep, since he was tired. At that point, he began pulling zip ties out of his pocket so he could tie up Pelosi’s husband, who headed off to another part of the house. He intended to go to the elevator, where there is a telephone, but the attacker stopped him and together they went back into the bedroom.

Pelosi was able to go to the bathroom and then call 911, the number for the police, according to the report, which gives the most detailed account known to date. In the call, at 2:23 a.m. Thursday through Friday, Pelosi said there was a man at the house named David whom he did not know and that he intended to wait for Nancy Pelosi.

