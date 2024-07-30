A third child has died after Monday’s stabbing in Southport, England, local police reported. The victim is a 9-year-old girl, after two girls aged 6 and 7 died on Monday. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested. The stabbing took place during a Taylor Swift yoga dance class in which several children were participating. Taylor Swift has also responded on Instagram and says she is ‘completely in shock’.

