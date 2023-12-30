Saturday, December 30, 2023, 09:47



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

New Year's Eve is just around the corner. Hoteliers and the City Council have everything ready for a night, and also an afternoon, which they expect to be splendid, with multitudes of people in the streets and perfect for making money in this final stretch of the festivities.

The City Council has also already prepared the security device so that the night passes with the fewest possible unforeseen events. Pairs of Local Police officers will patrol the busiest areas such as the bars on Castellón Street and Pepe Baldó Passage. The central government has requested greater deployment given the high level of anti-terrorist alert.

Precisely there, today and to warm up the engines, the Acmo merchants association has requested municipal permission to install two speakers and hire a DJ, who will perform next to the L'Antic bar from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. For their part, and tomorrow, the bars themselves will have the presence of a brass band for the 'afternoon', as they already did on Christmas Eve.

As is also usual, all establishments with a bar and pub license will have an extra hour to close. Each one depending on the specific license you have. Thus, pubs will be able to close at 3:00 instead of 2:00.

Venues with a nightclub license will maintain the established time. Where there will be reinforcement, according to municipal sources told this newspaper, is next to the nightclub where a few weeks ago the doorman was shot after he did not let a drunk man enter the premises. In response to neighborhood complaints, the City Council assures that, although the agents usually appear at closing time, they will stay longer to prevent customers from loitering in the vicinity afterwards.

Chimes on the coast



The City Council also wanted to have a detail with the little ones of Orihuela Costa. They will have their own chimes on the esplanade of Playa Flamenca. Starting at 11 p.m., there will be animation with characters from the Disney saga, music, dancing, party favors and, of course, grapes.

The offer to say goodbye to the year in restaurants, for its part, is increasingly varied and from Orihuela there are not a few that will offer that option, with menus that range between 40 and 90 euros.

The Almohábenos recover the traditional Casino festival after years of absence In the past, an infallible New Year's Eve event in Oriola was the Casino party. Lost years ago, a group of people nostalgic for those evenings have organized to recover it. Under the organization of the Moros Almohábenos (ambassadors of this 2023), the D'Davinia restaurant and Bracelit, this Saturday the big event will take place from 8 p.m., and yesterday attendees began to purchase their bracelets. The party previously brought together students from the region, but also from towns in Murcia and Alicante. A dinner to which people were dressed to the nines. In this sense, the organizers ask for rigorous etiquette and have thought of establishing two environments. One for younger people and another for those former regulars at the party with more 'remember' themes. The performances will begin at 9 p.m. In front of the 'commercial' room will be DJs Sergio Salinas, Fran García and Elena. In the room called 'alternative', Solar DJ, Zapas y Mallas and Patrick Deuve. The few remaining tickets cost 25 euros without a drink.