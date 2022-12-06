The Government Delegation will reinforce surveillance in areas of the Region of Murcia where it is expected that fans from Spain and Morocco can take to the streets to celebrate the pass to the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar, this afternoon. Police and Civil Guard will pay special attention to Lorca and Campo de Cartagena, where a large part of the more than 88,000 Moroccan citizens currently registered in the Region of Murcia reside, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Services and Migrations.

Thousands of Murcians and Moroccans will be very aware of everything that happens more than 7,000 kilometers away, specifically from 4:00 p.m. at the City of Education stadium in Lusail, in Qatar. The selections of Spain and Morocco play a ticket for the quarterfinals of the World Cup, a historic event that can trigger massive celebrations in the streets.

It recently happened in Torre Pacheco and Lorca, when hundreds of Moroccan fans celebrated their team’s pass to the round of 16, without incident. The team led by Walid Regragui lives truly unforgettable moments in this World Cup. The victory over Canada (1-2) on December 1 was an immense joy for the Moroccan community, including that of the Region, by qualifying for the round of 16 36 years later and as first in the group. For this, Morocco surpassed Croatia, Belgium and the aforementioned Canada.

The Embassy of Morocco appeals to responsibility and asks that the festivities do not leave the sports field



Sources from the Government Delegation confirmed to LA VERDAD that the citizen security forces are pending and on alert, given the possibility that Spanish or Moroccan citizens may take to the streets to celebrate the pass to the next phase of the World Cup, without specifying the number of troops in that reinforcement of Police and Civil Guard.

Riots in Brussels



The idea is to avoid scenes like those experienced last week in Belgium. Morocco’s victory against the Belgians was followed by acts of vandalism in the center of Brussels, where groups of young people clashed with law enforcement and damaged street furniture at celebrations for Moroccan fans, the AFP agency reported. Eighteen people were arrested from those altercations.

The Embassy of Morocco in Spain appealed to the responsibility of the Moroccans and that the celebrations do not leave the sports field.