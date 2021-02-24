Police in Germany have refused to be vaccinated against the coronavirus with the AstraZeneca vaccine due to fear of side effects. Berliner Zeitung writes about it.

The Berlin authorities came up with a proposal to vaccinate police officers. According to the Berliner Zeitung, following these orders, the officers cautiously discussed the politicians’ plans in chat rooms.

Representatives of professional associations urged not to sacrifice police health and assess the risks of vaccination. Some of them recalled that the effectiveness of the drug AstraZeneca is estimated at only 60 percent. It has also been called the “second grade vaccine”.

Several COVID-19 vaccines are widely used worldwide. Among them are the drugs of the American pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna, the Swedish-British company AstraZeneca, the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, as well as the development of the Chinese companies Sinopharm, Sinovac and CanSino. Currently, over 200 vaccines are under development, of which more than 60 are in clinical trials.

