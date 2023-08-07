The Thai police confirmed to EFE that the head and the rest of the body of Edwin Arrieta, which had been thrown into the sea by Daniel Sancho, was recovered.

As for the pelvis and the parts of the body that had been thrown into the dump, it was established through a DNA test that they belong to the 44-year-old surgeon.

These findings came after the confession of Daniel Sancho, in which he assured that: “I am guilty, but I was Edwin’s hostage. He held me hostage. It was a glass cage, but it was a cage. He made me destroy the relationship with my girlfriend, has forced me to do things that I never would have done.

In addition to this, he collaborated with the Thai Police to publicize where he had left the remains of Edwin Arrieta, since his pelvis, organs and part of his leg were found in a dumpster.

Daniel Sancho was sent to jail

After a hearing, the Spanish, Daniel Sancho was admitted to the Koh Samui prison, in southern Thailand, after a judge of the island’s provincial court ordered provisional detention for the murder of Colombian Edwin Arrieta.

As reported by EFE, the 29-year-old man will remain there while the trial against him begins and will be in isolation for 10 days due to the covid-19 protocol and can only be visited by his lawyer.

