Item is valued at R$1 million; cardiologist Roberto Kalil was the victim of armed robbery on December 12

The São Paulo Civil Police said on Thursday (January 4, 2024) that they had recovered the stolen luxury watch by cardiologist Roberto Kalil, doctor to the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), on December 12 in an armed robbery. The item is valued at R$1 million.

According to Deic (State Department of Criminal Investigations), the watch was in Taboão da Serra, in Greater São Paulo, the same city where the police arrested, on Wednesday (January 3), a 2nd suspect of participating in the robbery. A 1st was captured on the same day as the crime. Investigations will continue to identify other participants.

The cardiologist was robbed at gunpoint in the garage of his private practice in the Bela Vista region, in São Paulo, on the morning of December 12th. The criminals pointed a gun at Kalil's head and took, in addition to his wristwatch, a wedding ring. The office is close to Sírio-Libanês, where the doctor is director of the Cardiology Center.

“Upon arriving at the garage of his office building, in the Bela Vista neighborhood, the doctor was approached by criminals who were armed.”, stated Kalil’s press office at the time. “Without reacting, he promptly delivered what they wanted: a wristwatch”, he informed.

Watch (1min27s):