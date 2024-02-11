Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/11/2024 – 8:49

The São Paulo Civil Police recovered at least 55 cell phones stolen during the street carnival block parades on the afternoon of Saturday, 10th, in the capital of São Paulo. In total, seven people were arrested. The incidents were registered at different police stations in the city.

“The identification of the suspects was possible due to the contribution of agents who worked in the vicinity of the carnival blocks”, points out a note released by the Public Security Secretariat (SSP/SP).

Among the seven detainees was a woman with 22 telephones. According to police, 18 devices were found in the suspect's bag, while another four cell phones were hidden inside the clothes she was wearing.

According to the SSP/SP, at least 21 calls were opened during Saturday's carnival parades. One of the incidents involved a 19-year-old man, who had 71 bank cards while passing through a street block.

The case was identified in the south zone. Still according to the secretariat, the man is suspected of trying to clone partygoers' cards, but he denied the crime. He stated that he acquired the items and was trying to identify whether they worked. In addition, his cell phone was seized for being reported stolen.

In Santos, more than 250 cell phones, tablets and other devices were seized during an operation in a store. The products had been reported stolen and stolen. The establishment was closed, while the person responsible for the space was detained.

“(They are) products of crime that were stolen from people and were being sold,” stated the general delegate of the Civil Police of the State of São Paulo, Artur Dian, in a post on a social network.