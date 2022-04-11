A 39-year-old man from The Hague who is suspected of a series of burglaries and is said to have been nicknamed ‘Kim Kardashian’, has been recognized by the police in a very special way. Namely because of his ‘broad hips’ and ‘fat buttocks’. According to the police, the resemblance between the American television personality and the suspect is striking. Last week, the suspects appeared in court during an introductory hearing.

