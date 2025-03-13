The National Police has received New complaints against the priest of the private school Highlands School El Encinar de Madrid. This was arrested and subsequently released by supposedly Sexually abuse studentsresearch sources have reported Thursday.

In this way, they would already be More than five complaints against the religiousalthough for now the authorities have not wanted to specify the amount for protection of the minority of the victims. In addition, they are waiting for the public knowledge of the case to an encourage more families to denounce other possible abuse situations.

In a statement issued Thursday, the school management ensures that it has not yet received police information about new complaints after advancing this morning Telecinco that two additional new ones had been filed. However, they wanted to share the information publicly “while They are looking for an official confirmation“

The Family Attention Unit of the Superior Police Headquarters of Madrid (UFAM) continues with the open research on MAN, 57, the chaplain of the Highland School Educational Center, located in the well -off Madrid neighborhood of El Encinar, close to La Moraleja.

After being released last Saturday, the judge has banned the alleged aggressor for the departure of national territory and forced him to Deliver your passport. In addition, it has the prohibition of approaching less than 300 meters from the school as well as to the minor complainants or establishing any type of communication with said minors by any means or procedure.

It is also not allowed to carry out activities that involve regular and direct contact With minors. The priest has trusted his sister and a criminal lawyer for his judicial defense.