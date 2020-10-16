After raiding a house in Gurjarkheda of Mhow, the police has caught an online bet of Rs 1 crore 33 lakh 66 thousand. The police has caught 9 people in this case so far, including software engineer making software. At the same time, the police is looking for Ajay Ratan, the master mind of Bengaluru.

DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra said that it was reported that online betting was being fed in a house in Gujarkheda. He further said that after capturing Master Mind Ajay, links from all over the country will be revealed and it will be known how many people are associated with him in different states. All the accused have been arrested, their racket was working in the state. A special team has been formed for Ajay’s arrest.

Police will interrogate the officers of the co-operative bank

Police has called the officers of the co-operative bank for questioning. According to officials, some accused also opened accounts in Buldhana Co-operative Bank. Police officials will question bank officials about their transactions, they have not been produced yet. If they do not come up on time, then they can issue a notice. According to sources, whenever the bank has more than 50 thousand transactions, the customer is asked for a PAN card, but the bank has not done so. It will also be investigated.

Police said that a person named Raja Verma has earned crores of rupees from online betting business. He has bought expensive properties worth crores in Mhow and Indore in two years. Some properties are also bought in the name of family members. Initial investigation has revealed the purchase of property worth 6 crores. Police said that Rs 1.5 crore has been deposited on different bank accounts. The matter is being questioned.

During interrogation of the arrested youth, it has been found that Raja alias Lokesh father Raju Verma resident Gujarkheda had hired four youths, who used to bet on online. Apart from this, two other people were also involved in the online betting. Police has arrested Vikas Yadav, Jitendra Lovanshi, Hemant Gupta, Sonu Gupta, Lokesh alias Raja Verma, Palash Abichandani, Shubham Kalame, Mukesh Abichandani, Manoj Malviya from here.

